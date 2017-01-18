Suspect in Orlando officers fatal shooting captured after massive manhunt, police say

ORLANDO, FLA.—The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday night after eluding a massive manhunt for more than a week, authorities said.Orlando police Chief John Mina said Markeith Loyd, 41, was flushed out of an abandoned house and taken into custody, ending a manhunt that began with the Jan. 9 killing of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Walmart store.Local television stations showed Loyd with a bloodied face as a half-dozen officers and deputies took him into police headquarters.Mina tweeted, “Captured and wearing Lt. Debra Clayton’s handcuffs.”Loyd was wearing body armour and carrying two handguns — one equipped with a 100-round magazine — when he surrendered after a SWAT team surrounded the house in western Orlando, Mina said at a news conference. He said Loyd resisted arrest and had some facial injuries that were being treated.Article Continued BelowMina denied rumours that the arrest was the result of an anonymous tip, saying that Loyd was captured by the tireless efforts of law enforcement.“They’ve basically been living in their vehicles, using the bathroom in their vehicles, to try and do everything they could to bring justice for the Dixon family and for the Clayton family,” Mina said.Before the officer’s shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd for questioning in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Clayton had been tipped off that he was in the area while she was at the store and was shot when she approached Loyd, who then fled.