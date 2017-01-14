Sustainability advocate and former York University dean David Bell dead at 72

Dr. David V. J. Bell, a distinguished academic and fierce advocate for the environment, died on Tuesday from pancreatic cancer. He was 72.He is survived by his wife Kaaren, his two children and three grandchildren, a family he was the centre of, his daughter Kristin Bell Doan said. “He was very dedicated to our closeness and he was the shepherd of that,” she said.Born in Toronto in 1944, Bell was an avid scholar. He was the first in his family to attend university, despite his family’s financial difficulties.“They couldn’t afford any schooling. Everything he did was through his accomplishments and the generosity of scholarships,” Bell Doan said. Article Continued Below“It’s amazing he did as well as he did.”He won the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship after attending Glendon College at York University and went on to earn his PhD in political science at Harvard University. After graduating from Harvard, he taught at Michigan State University for two years.In 1971, Bell returned to Canada and assumed the role of Dean of Graduate studies at York University, and later became the Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Studies.

