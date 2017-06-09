Suu Kyi gets heros welcome from some at city hall

Burma’s world-famous civilian leader got a hero’s welcome at Toronto city hall while protesters outside accused Aung San Suu Kyi of ignoring human rights atrocities in their homeland. Suu Kyi met privately with Mayor John Tory on Friday before greeting a city council chamber packed with several hundred Burmese-Canadians who sang “Happy Birthday,” 10 days before she turns 72.A Nobel Peace Prize winner and only one of six people given honorary Canadian citizenship, she spent 15 years detained by a military dictatorship before her National League for Democracy was voted into power in 2015.Her Canadian visit, which saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledge an extra $8.8 million for Burma’s “peace and stability” programs, has triggered calls for officials to confront Suu Kyi about allegations of ongoing human rights abuses against her country’s Muslim ethnic Rohingya minority.Tory did not publicly address those calls but said Suu Kyi, on a fact-finding mission to learn how to rebuild democracy in her homeland, can learn a lot from diverse and tolerant Toronto.Article Continued Below“Her Excellency has worked tirelessly to bring reforms and peace to Myanmar,” another name for Burma, the mayor said. “Her story is an inspiration to all of those who live in places where democracy continues to be a work in progress . . . “Here and in Myanmar (we need) constant vigilance for the rights and inclusions of all citizens, including women, youth, and ethnic and religious minorities . . . (to) move forward, especially on democracy and inclusion.”Suu Kyi answered pre-submitted questions in her native tongue, often invoking laughter. While speaking briefly in English, the renowned democracy champion seemed to acknowledge Burma has not met everyone’s expectations.