Sweet! Toronto residents dont hesitate offering sugar to neighbour

When Eva James opened the door of her Liberty Village condo Tuesday afternoon, she paused for a brief moment before answering her neighbour standing in the doorway. "Sure," she said, shrugging her shoulders at the stranger. "Would you like white sugar, brown sugar or Stevia?"On Monday, Star columnist Edward Keenan wrote that Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch was dead wrong about Toronto when she said, "I would never go next door and ask my neighbour for a cup of sugar. It just wouldn't happen."Was Leitch right? Do Torontonians lack such a sense of community that they wouldn't lend their neighbours a cup of sugar? After hearing from outraged readers, the Star decided to launch a very unscientific investigation to find out if this was true.