Syria claims major success in foiling attack as car bombings kill 8 in Damascus

DAMASCUS, SYRIA—A series of car bomb explosions rocked Syria's capital Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding 12, as officials claimed to have foiled a plot to target crowded areas during the first morning commute after a Muslim holiday.The Interior Ministry said security forces tracked three cars loaded with explosives as they headed toward central Damascus. Two of the cars were intercepted at checkpoints on the airport road and detonated, apparently in controlled explosions, while the third made it into the city centre, where the driver blew himself up near Tahreer Square.The Syrian Minister of Local Administration, Hussein Makhlouf, said the response marked a "major success in foiling a plot" to cause mass casualties.The attack came on the first full work day after the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. State TV, which reported the toll, showed footage of two scorched vehicles on the airport road, as well as footage from Tahreer Square showing a damaged building and mangled cars at the small roundabout.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition monitoring group, put the death toll from the explosions at 12, including three attackers.