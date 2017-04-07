Syria condemns U.S. missile strike as aggression

BEIRUT — Syria condemned a U.S. missile strike on one of its air bases that killed seven people early Friday as an “aggression,” while the Syrian opposition welcomed military action against President Bashar Assad after a chemical attack earlier this week killed over 80.The surprise U.S. strike drew quick reactions from the friends and foes of the Syrian government and further strained relations with Russia, a key ally of Assad, which suspended a deal with the U.S. to prevent mid-air collisions in Syria’s crowded skies.Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which support the Syrian opposition, welcomed the missile strike, with Riyadh calling it a “courageous decision” by Trump. Iran, another close ally of the Syrian government, condemned the strike, describing “unilateral action” as “dangerous.”Read More:What the attack on Syria says about Donald Trump, militarist president: Daniel DaleArticle Continued BelowIranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi warned the strikes would “strengthen terrorists,” further complicating the situation in Syria. Shiite Iran and majority Sunni Saudi Arabia have been locked in a power struggle over influence in Syria and elsewhere in the region.The bombing represents Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office and thrusts the U.S. administration deeper into the complex Syrian conflict. The Obama administration threatened to attack Assad’s forces after previous chemical attacks, but never followed through. Trump called on “all civilized nations” to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria.About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles hit the Shayrat airbase, southeast of Homs, a small installation with two runways, where aircraft often take off to bomb targets in northern and central Syria. The U.S. missiles hit at 3:45 a.m. Friday morning and targeted the base’s airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition areas, U.S. officials said.