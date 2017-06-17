Syrian couple separated by U.S. travel ban reunited in Toronto

In January, Khaled Almilaji’s face was on news websites and papers around the world, symbolizing the chaos and heartache following U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim countries.A short aid mission in Turkey at the border of his native Syria left the 35-year-old doctor in limbo. He was refused re-entry into the U.S., where he was pursuing a post-graduate public health degree and had a pregnant wife waiting for him to come home to Rhode Island. Almost six months after his departure on Jan. 1, Almilaji was reunited with his wife Friday night in Canada, eager to continue his interrupted post-graduate study in public health at the University of Toronto. The agonizing 174-day separation was stretched about an hour and a half longer at Pearson airport, as Almilaji’s wife waited anxiously for him to clear customs, craning her neck to get a better view past the sliding doors of the arrival hall gate. “It had been a very stressful and bad experience, not knowing what’s going on. We are just excited the ordeal is finally over,” said Jehan Mouhsen, while waiting for her husband in Terminal 1.Article Continued Below“Khaled and I had a great experience in the U.S. We met a lot of American friends and many were trying to help us. We have no grievances against Americans,” said Mouhsen, a 26-year-old general medical physician whose baby is due in August.“But the travel ban was just so unnecessary and unfair. We are glad Canada and U of T have stepped up. It’s a great relief.”After catching sight of her smiling husband, Mouhsen quickly shuffled over to the edge of arrival ramp and right into Almilaji’s arms.