Syrian government, rebel leader trade jabs on first day of new peace talks

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN—Syria’s government envoy and a rebel leader traded barbs as talks between the Mideast country’s warring sides got underway in Kazakhstan on Monday in the first face-to-face meeting between the Damascus government and rebel factions fighting to overthrow it.The gathering in Astana, the Kazakh capital, is also the start of a new effort to end six years of carnage that has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced half of Syria’s population and sent millions of refugees to neighbouring countries and Europe.Read more:UN backs Russian-Turkish efforts to broker deal as ceasefire waversThe U.N. envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura, is participating in the talks, which if successful, are expected to be followed by more political talks in February in Geneva.The new U.S. administration is not directly involved, because of the “immediate demands of the transition,” the State Department said on Saturday, but Washington is represented by the U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan, George Krol, who attended Monday’s opening session held at the luxury Rixos President Hotel in Astana.Article Continued BelowAfter a one-hour closed session during which de Mistura mediated, the Damascus envoy came out to denounce to reporters a speech delivered by the head of the rebel factions attending the gathering as “provocative” and “insolent.”Bashar Ja’afari, Syria’s U.N. ambassador, said rebel leader Mohammad Alloush’s speech in Astana did not rise to the level of the gathering of diplomats attending the conference.Ja’afari repeatedly referred to the rebel delegation as representatives of “terrorist armed groups” and said the final agenda for the talks is not ready yet.