Syrian military agrees to nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight

A ceasefire will take effect across much of Syria from midnight Thursday, the Syrian army announced.In a statement posted to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the military declared a “comprehensive” cessation of hostilities following “victories and advances” by Syria’s armed forces.But it said the deal excluded “terrorist organizations” including the country’s Al Qaeda affiliate, now a key component of what remains of Syria’s armed opposition. The caveat suggested that the fighting could continue in key swaths of the country.A main Syrian opposition group says it supports a nationwide ceasefire set and that moderate rebel factions will abide by it, but defend themselves if attacked.Ahmad Ramadan of the Syrian National Coalition said the truce reached Thursday includes a halt to airstrikes and shelling.Article Continued BelowRamadan said in text messages sent to The Associated Press that members of the Free Syrian Army, a loose alliance of several moderate rebel factions, will abide by the truce but retaliate to violations by government and allied forces.The rebels’ most important stronghold, east Aleppo, fell earlier this month to a coalition of forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad. That victory is likely to be seen as a milestone in Syria’s five-and-a-half-year war.Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of Assad’s most important backers, announced earlier Thursday that agreements on a ceasefire have been reached with the Syrian government, certain Syrian rebel groups, Iran and Turkey. Notably absent from the peace process was the United States.

