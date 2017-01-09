Syrian President Assad ready to negotiate everything with rebels after Aleppo victory

BEIRUT—Syrian President Bashar Assad said in remarks published Monday that he was prepared “to negotiate everything” at planned talks later this month in Kazakhstan, seeking to cast himself as a peacemaker after his forces’ recapture of Aleppo last month.However, the upcoming talks, brokered by Ankara and Moscow, are still in doubt as Syrian opposition groups have yet to confirm their participation.Syrian activists meanwhile reported what appeared to be a U.S.-led special forces raid on Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, in eastern Syria.Omar Abou Leila, who runs Deir Ezzor 24, said four helicopters landed in the desert between the Daesh-held cities of Deir el-Zour and Raqqa on Sunday. Commandos set up checkpoints and intercepted a vehicle carrying several Daesh militants, killing all of them and flying off with the bodies, he said.“It’s an operation that apparently targeted an important figure,” Abou Leila told The Associated Press from Germany, where he is based. Deir Ezzor 24 is one of several locally staffed underground groups reporting from Daesh-held territory.Article Continued BelowThe Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, another activist-run group, said 25 militants were killed in the ambush.Local witnesses said at least some of the commandos spoke Arabic. There was no immediate comment from the U.S.-led coalition.Speaking to French reporters at his Damascus palace, Assad defended his troops’ deadly bombardment of eastern Aleppo, saying the alternative would have been to leave the city’s civilians to the mercy of “terrorists” — a term the government uses for all rebels.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx