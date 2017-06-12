Syrian refugees reunited with grumpy cat they were forced to leave behind

They say cats have nine lives, but an agonizing choice for two pet owners threatened to jinx their one chance at a new life in Canada.Instead, a pair of Syrian refugees who had already faced four years of hardship had a uniquely heartwarming airport reunion on Sunday with the pet they’d reluctantly left behind. “It has been so stressful. He really is like a son to us,” said Nour Kaadan as she awaited the arrival of her cat at Pearson airport’s Terminal 1. With no home, jobs or family in Beirut, Kaadan and Tarek Ghriri adopted a newborn kitten for company while living in exile from war-torn Syria. Nour Kaadan looks at her cat Emp through his crate. Emp means "grumpy" in Arabic and he was certainly that after the long flight from Beirut to Toronto. (Carlos Osorio) Article Continued BelowThey named the cat Emp, which means “grumpy” in Arabic — no relation to the Grumpy Cat of Internet fame — because the grey and white tabby is very shy and gets annoyed easily around strangers. The couple quickly grew attached to their furry friend.“When I’m sad, he makes me happy. When I’m sick, he wouldn’t leave me. Emp is everything to us. He is our only family outside of Syria. I can’t sleep. We can’t live without him,” Kaadan said last week, as the couple and their sponsors frantically tried to make arrangements to reunite the feline with its owners. When they first met with Canadian officials in Lebanon last month to pick up their visa to come here under a private refugee sponsorship, one of Kaadan’s first questions was whether Emp could come to Canada with them.“I was so happy when the officer said Canadians value pets,” noted Kaadan, 29, a musician from Damascus, who landed in Canada last Tuesday. “That was a relief.”