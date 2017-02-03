Talks underway to redevelop landmark Bank of Toronto building

Talks are underway for the development of the landmark Bank of Toronto building, which has been sitting vacant for 15 years across from the Eaton Centre.Just don’t expect its Irish owner to talk about them.“Can’t discuss it,” said Tommy Farrell, a car dealer from Waterford, Ireland, in a long-distance phone call about the 112-year-old building at 205 Yonge St. “Not prepared to discuss it with anybody.”The building’s interior and exterior are both designated heritage sites.Article Continued BelowCBC Toronto reported Friday that negotiations took place this week that could see the building reopen as a museum and boutique hotel.Toronto architect Ava Janikowski, who is not part of the ongoing talks, said she did a study for Farrell several years ago that would have seen the bank building transformed into a boutique hotel and museum for the works of the late Yousuf Karsh, the renowned portrait photographer from Ottawa.Janikowski’s design for Farrell included mounting a hotel on stilts over the bank’s dome.