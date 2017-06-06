Tampering with video of Loku shooting wouldve been very hard, expert says

Tampering with video footage recorded by surveillance cameras located inside the apartment building where Andrew Loku was fatally shot by Toronto police would be exceedingly onerous and difficult to pull off undetected, a coroner’s inquest heard Tuesday.“(It would have been) very hard to do, very hard to not get noticed,” said Jack Zhang, the technical support supervisor for CCTV Direct, the company operating the surveillance cameras inside the Toronto residence where Loku was killed.“It doesn’t look like it was accessed by anyone using any back door,” Zhang told jurors.Video footage — and gaps therein — has been a significant issue in Loku’s death, currently being probed by a coroner’s inquest into its second day.Loku, 45, was shot dead by a Toronto police officer in the early hours of July 5, 2015 while he was holding a hammer. The SIU, Ontario’s civilian police watchdog, did not criminally charge the officer who shot Loku, concluding the use of force was justified to stop what the officer believed was an imminent hammer attack.Article Continued BelowThe officer who shot Loku, who has not yet been identified, is expected to testify during the three-week inquest.Parts of the interaction between Loku and Toronto police were captured on video, including Loku walking toward officers holding a hammer prior to the shooting. That video has not yet been released but is expected to be shown during the inquest.However, the cameras did not capture the key moment immediately before Loku was shot, meaning there is no exact depiction of important factors such as Loku’s behaviour at the time or how close he was to officers when he was killed.