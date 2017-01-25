Task force to target Toronto police culture in final report

Last summer, a Toronto police board committee unveiled an ambitious set of recommendations aimed at overhauling an “outdated” policing model — their blueprint for modernizing the force, reducing costs and increasing floundering public trust.Included in the interim report from the so-called Transformational Task Force were concrete solutions to well-defined, if dogged, problems: a hiring and promotions freeze to cut costs; outsourcing time-consuming tasks to civilians to free up officers for police work; mobile technology to get cops out of their cars and walking the streets.This time around, the task force is tackling a far more nebulous problem, one with no easy fix: police culture. Sources with knowledge of the final version of the report, to be released at the police board meeting Thursday, say it contains a host of recommendations aimed at addressing long-standing issues of police culture. That will include a robust human resources strategy to ensure Canada’s largest municipal police service attracts and hires the right people. Article Continued BelowThough the task force did not detail the police culture it seeks to change, last June’s interim report stated Toronto police culture has been “slow to change” and the pace must quicken.Among the recommendations expected in Thursday’s final report is a means of measuring and public reporting on culture change.“Culture change is the essential underpinning of our vision and the enabler of all our recommendations,” reads the interim report from the task force, comprising officers and citizens and co-chaired by police Chief Mark Saunders and police board chair Andy Pringle.

