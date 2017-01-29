Taylor Swift Thrashed Her Way Into Rumored Love Triangle Via New Video?

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister says that U.S. bound refugees will be welcomed in Canada in lieu of those travelers who have been banned from entering the U.S. for the next four months according to PBS reports. Trudeau tweeted “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada” on Saturday January 28, 2017 “Welcome to Canada” trended in Canada, with nearly 600,000 likes and nearly 350,000 re-tweets at the time of going press. https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/825438460265762816 Trump Bans Travelers From Muslim-Majority Countries On Friday January 29, 2017 U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily barred travelers from these seven Islam-centric countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Trump signed an executive order on Friday to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from entering the U.S. This order includes a 90-day ban on citizens from these countries, as well as a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program. Trump Singles Syrians Out In Banning Order While Trudeau Highlights His Welcome Of Syrian Refugees U.S. President Donald Trump has banned Syrians from entering the United States for an indefinite period of time. This aggressive ban includes Syrians who are fleeing their country due to civil war. In sharp contrast, a second tweet from Trudeau highlights his intent to welcome banned refugees. The Canadian Prime Minister posted a photo of himself at a Canadian airport where he welcomes a Syrian refugee to his country in 2015. In 2015, the Syrian refugee crisis was a key issue in the Canadian elections because of an image that went viral and became the top trending photo on Twitter. It was a photo of a 3-year old Syrian boy who had drowned and was carried by a Turkish police officer on a Turkish beach. This little boy had relatives who live in Canada. During the last 13 months BBC reports that Trudeau has allowed nearly 40,000 refugees from Syria entrance into Canada. It is also reported that Canada has plans to allow a further 40,000 refugees into the country in 2017. Trudeau To Discuss Immigration and Refugee Policies With Trump Cameron Ahmad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s press secretary, said that the Canadian prime minister will discuss immigration and refugee policies with U.S. President Donald Trump. Kate Purchase, spokeswoman of Trudeau, told The Associated Press, “The Prime Minister is looking forward to discussing the successes of Canada’s immigration and refugee policy with the President when they next speak.” Recently, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has avoided direct criticism of President Trump, despite the fact that these two global leaders have such differing political views. Recently, Trudeau has focused on the strong economic ties between the US and Canada. The US imports more than 75% of Canada’s product. Confusion At Airports About U.S. Refugee Bans, Dual Citizenship Reuters reports that President Trump’s executive order has resulted in confusion about the refugee ban at airports internationally, with several airlines reporting that they are adhering to the new rules. Part of the confusion stems from the fact that the executive order not only prohibits nationals from the seven banned countries, but also those with dual citizenship to these countries. US National Security Adviser has confirmed that Canadian passport holders, including dual citizens, will not be affected by the US ban. An emailed statement from a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Trudeau also advises, “We have been assured that Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passports will be dealt with in the usual process.” Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s Immigration Minister, is a dual national. Hussen arrived to the country as a Somali refugee. John Tory, mayor of Canada’s Toronto, sums it up succinctly. “We understand that as Canadians we are almost all immigrants, and that no one should be excluded on the basis of their ethnicity or nationality.” [Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]