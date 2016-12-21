Tech companies pledge to keep kids out of the cobalt mines that power your smartphone

Separate groups of the world’s leading technology companies are launching two initiatives to curb “the worst forms of child labour” and other abusive practices in the supply chain for cobalt, a key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries that power smartphones, laptops and electric cars.About 60 per cent of the world’s cobalt originates in the Congo, where hand-dug mines rife with dangers attract legions of poorly-equipped, “artisanal” miners who work for as little as $2 a dayApple, HP, Samsung SDI, and Sony have joined an effort, known as the Responsible Cobalt Initiative. It is being led by a Chinese business group, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for Metals, Minerals & Chemicals, and supported by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to the group.Members of the initiative pledged to follow OECD guidelines for mining supply chains, which call for companies to trace how cobalt is being extracted, transported, manufactured and sold. Any abuses would require immediate correction.While advocacy groups have alleged for years that cobalt was posing deadly risks to miners and causing environmental damage, eradicating the worst abuses has proven difficult because tracing cobalt in consumers products back to the mines involves global leaps — from Africa to China to world markets — and across many companies.Article Continued BelowThe Washington Post earlier this year published an investigation detailing abuses in Congo’s artisanal cobalt supply chain, showing how miners — including children — worked in dangerous, at times deadly conditions as they tunnelled hundreds of feet underground for dollars a day to reach this precious mineral. The article also showed the potential health effects, including birth defects, that medical researchers have begun to connect to the mining activity. The Post for the first time connected this troubling artisanal cobalt trade with the batteries used by some of the world’s largest technology companies, including Apple.Apple acknowledged that this cobalt has made its way into some of its batteries and said it was committed to working with its supplier to addressing underlying issues, such as extreme poverty, that result in harsh work conditions and child labour.The role of the Chinese business organization in the new initiative is considered a key advantage — the bulk of the supply chain runs through that country. Several companies with key roles in refining and packaging the mineral for batteries have joined the initiative, including Zhejiang Huayou, a Chinese company that buys cobalt from Congo miners.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx