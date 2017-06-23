Teenage boy dies in one of four separate stabbings in the GTA, Mississauga

The city’s Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy near a Toronto mall early Friday morning.At around 12:25 a.m., officers from 11 Division rushed to Galleria Shopping Centre, near Dufferin and Dupont Sts.Two witnesses in the area located a 16-year-old male lying outside the plaza suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, said Toronto police.He was transported to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.According to investigators, two possible suspects have been taken into custody but police were unable to provide any further information.Article Continued BelowThis is one of three separate stabbing incidents to have occurred overnight.At around 1:50 a.m., police also responded to a stabbing at Warden subway station, near St Clair Ave. E. and Warden Ave. Paramedics say a 15-year-old male was transported to the hospital with serious stab wounds on his arm and leg.