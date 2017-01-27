Teens create new logos for Ontarios 150th birthday

If the provincial government is looking to improve its 150th anniversary logo, some eastern Ontario students would like to draw its attention to their work.Assigned by their teacher to come up with a better symbol after critics panned the one the government commissioned, teens in a photography class at Quinte Secondary School “had a blast” thinking up new ones, said teacher Pete Hercus. “I always give them a practical activity on exam day — a problem to solve,” he said in a telephone interview from the Belleville school. “It demonstrates that they can solve a problem, use Photoshop,” while working to a deadline.After reading how experts feel the logo is confusing and “not balanced,” Hercus said his Grade 11-12 class brainstormed for a few minutes, and then worked on their creations for one to two hours.The original had student raising their eyebrows, trying to figure it out. “What a terrible effort,” said Hercus. “It looks like the late 1970s to early ’80s graphics.”Article Continued BelowThe teens’ collages include a lot of traditional symbols — the maple leaf, the Ontario trillium — and the assignment was worth 5 per cent of their course mark.The Ontario 150 logo cost the government $30,000 including the design, licensing and trademark.“Should the Ontario government want to change direction and utilize one of these concepts, we will charge just $5,000 negotiable!” Hercus joked in an email to the Star.