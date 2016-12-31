Ten international headlines coming in 2017: Burman

This is your lucky day. Why put yourself through a year of nervous waiting to discover what the biggest international news stories will be in 2017?To end the suspense, here is a confidential peek at the Top 10 world headlines of the coming year.The 21st century unravelsDecades from now, historians will remember 2017 as the year when everything changed. It will resemble 100 years ago when the First World War unleashed forces that ultimately produced the horrors of the 20th century. Donald Trump’s election, by accelerating America’s retreat from its global role, will be the catalyst, with its echoes being heard worldwide. Undermined in the process will be the very democratic institutions and values that were put into place to prevent history from repeating itself.Trump’s presidency implodesArticle Continued BelowDonald Trump will begin his presidency with the lowest approval ratings in modern American history. And that may be his high mark. His proposed policies, which were incoherent and contradictory during the campaign, will be proven disastrous when he tries to implement them. Tax reductions for his friends, massive social spending cuts for the rest of Americans and a feckless foreign policy that places the planet at risk: except to the delusional, this is not a recipe for political success.America risks war with ChinaAll signs suggest that the first global crisis for the new Trump administration will be with China. It was no accident that Trump broke decades of American policy and spoke directly to the leader of Taiwan. Afterward, the president-elect indicated that he might scrap the “one China” policy if the U.S. doesn’t get a “better deal” from China. Quarrelling with China over trade or military manoeuvres is one thing. Challenging China over Taiwan would risk war.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx