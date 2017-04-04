Tenants at two west-end condos see rent double

Tenants of at least two west-end condo buildings will see their rents double this year, in a move that critics say proves change is needed in Ontario’s rent control laws.Kim Zasadny, 25, has lived with a roommate at 170 Sudbury St. for about a year and a half.Over the weekend, she received a letter from KSV Advisory, a company that restructures insolvent businesses, informing her that rent would increase from $1,650 to $3,300, starting July 1.“It basically says I have two options, either to pay $3,300 a month for a one and a half bedroom that I live in … or I have to move out July 1,” said Zasadny.“I didn’t even know that was legally possible.”Article Continued BelowOntario puts a cap on rent increases for units that came into use prior to Oct. 31, 1991.But there is no limit on rent increase amounts for more modern residences.“There are two classes of tenants in Toronto, those who live in buildings that were built in 1991 or before have guidelines and rent control,” said Toronto City Councillor Josh Matlow, who supports expanding rent control.