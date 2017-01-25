Tenants seek heritage designation for 140-year-old house near U of T

Adam Wynne woke up Saturday to find his home shaking and was startled by what he saw.“We look outside and there’s a crew that says ‘demolition,’ ” said Wynne, one of 12 tenants of the house near Harbord St. and Spadina Ave. “They were up on the roof, they were outside the window, the whole building was shaking. It was absolutely terrifying.”Now when it rains or snows, he said, the inside of the house gets wet even though they’re still living there.Located at 15 Glen Morris St., surrounded by University of Toronto buildings, Wynne is fighting to preserve the 140-year-old house as a relic of the city’s past.The house is the oldest in the neighbourhood and has a unique architectural style, said Julie Mathien, co-president of the Huron-Sussex Residents’ Organization.Article Continued Below“It’s actually important to the area. It’s got some integrity,” she said. “There is no other house like this in this particular neighbourhood.”In November, a developer with the business name “15 Glen Morris Inc.” purchased the building. A short time later, Wynne, whose lease is up this coming September, said his new landlord made an informal offer for he and his housemates to move out by February in exchange for an unspecified amount of money. They declined the offer.“We’re not planning on moving out,” said Wynne, who has lived in the house since September 2015.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx