Testing urged for Burlington dental clinic patients over improperly cleaned tools

BURLINGTON — Halton Region is warning patients of a Burlington dental clinic to get tested for infectious diseases after they may have been exposed to improperly cleaned equipment at the practice. Upper Middle Dental was closed immediately after the revelation was made during a routine inspection by the health department on June 9.The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario suspended Dr. Vick Handa’s licence to practise on June 12, the region said in a news release.A re-inspection conducted on June 14 confirmed the office now “meets the required infection prevention and control standards.” The college lifted the suspension on June 16.Article Continued Below“Improperly cleaned dental instruments carry a low risk of transmitting infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to clients,” Dr. Daniela Kempkens, Halton’s acting medical officer of health, said in the release.Halton Region hasn’t received reports of infection, said spokesperson Heather Anderson.“At this point in time, we have no evidence that any disease transmission from the dental office to a patient has occurred.”