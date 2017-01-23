The 5 false things Donald Trump has already said as president

President Donald Trump makes frequent false claims about matters big and small. The Star is trying to keep track of all of them. Please contact Daniel Dale at ddale@thestar.ca if Trump says anything you know is false or you think should be checked.1. Jan. 20, 2017 — Post-inauguration Liberty BallThe claim: “I looked at the rain, which just never came. We finished the speech, went inside, it poured … it’s like God was looking down on us.” In fact: The rain began right at the beginning of Trump’s speech. During the inauguration itself, the Rev. Franklin Graham told Trump, “Mr. President, in the Bible, rain is a sign of God’s blessing. And it started to rain, Mr. President, when you came to the platform.” 2. Jan. 20, 2017 — Post-inauguration Salute To Our Armed Services BallArticle Continued BelowThe claim: “Even the media said the crowd was massive … that was all the way back down to the Washington Monument.” In fact: The major media reported that the crowd was much smaller than Barack Obama’s two inauguration crowds, though in line with the inaugurations of other Republicans. The crowd did not come close to reaching the Washington Monument. 3. Jan. 21, 2017 — Speech at Central Intelligence Agency headquarters