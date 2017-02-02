'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spectra Clan Is Back To Bring Down The Forresters

The Bold and the Beautiful Spectra invasion is well under way with the new Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) already letting some of the people know who’s the boss. Soaps.com informed their readers that the Spectra family is set to return to The Bold and the Beautiful to wreak havoc to the Forresters and show them that they can easily topple off their fashion empire. But seeing that most of the original cast members of the Spectra family are gone the show will feature new characters to fill in those gaps. Darlene Conley, who played the original Sally Spectra, passed away in 2007 but that doesn’t mean the rest of her family won’t be able to join in the fun in The Bold and the Beautiful. Also absent from The Bold and the Beautiful Spectra clan is Saul Feinberg, Sally’s tailor and confidant who was played by Michael Fox. Fox passed away in 1996 from pneumonia. Sally’s assistant, Darla Einstein (Schae Harrison), won’t be returning as well since she died in 2006 when she was run over by a car. Although, in the soap opera universe even a gruesome accident like that can’t keep a dead character from returning to life. But fans of The Bold and the Beautiful Spectra group shouldn’t fret because there are going to be new characters from that family who can still hold their own against the Forresters and the new Sally Spectra will be at the helm of this headstrong clan. [Image by JMA/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images] According to Soaps.com, the new Sally’s background is that she is Darlene Conley’s character’s grandniece who grew up under the care of her grandmother, Shirley (Patrika Darbo). In replacement of Saul Feinberg is another character named Saul played by Alex Wyse. And the character that will complete The Bold and the Beautiful Spectra clan is Darlita who will be portrayed by Modern Family’s Danube Hermosillo. Darlita will replace the original Darla and she will be the new Sally’s aide. Spoilers for Thursday The Bold and the Beautiful Spectra spoiler update shows that the Spectra clan has hit the ground running when Sally (Courtney Hope) is shown bossing CJ (Mick Cain) around. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Thursday’s episode features Sally getting into an argument with CJ over the use of a particular factory. CJ wants to lease the factory to someone else but Sally won’t let him because she intends to revive her aunt’s business in order to compete against the Forresters. The Bold and the Beautiful Spectra spoiler update features Sally confronting CJ telling him that they promised Aunt Sally (Darlene Conley) they’ll try their best to bring back her empire and to do that she needs the old Spectra building. So she put some pressure on CJ not to rent the facility to someone else and seeing how aggressive the new Sally is it wouldn’t be a surprise if CJ relents easily. But it’s not all Bold and the Beautiful Spectra spoilers. As for the other characters in the show, Quinn (Rena Sofer) won’t get any respite from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) all because the latter can’t trust her now that Quinn is getting cozy with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). [Image by Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images] Steffy is suspicious of Quinn and Ridge’s new bond and she thinks that Quinn is planning on using her friendship with Ridge to tip the scales to her advantage, which is why Steffy’s eyes are focused on Quinn like a hawk to a mouse. But it’s not only Steffy who’s suspicious of Ridge and Quinn. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) also finds Ridge and Quinn’s friendship suspect and she plans on finding out why the two are getting closer to each other. In the teaser video, Brooke tries to learn more about Quinn’s place in the company. Brooke thought that Quinn is good as gone when Ridge said earlier that he intends to throw her out of the company. But seeing that Quinn is still with them Brooke is sure to be shocked when she finds out that not only did Ridge let Quinn stay but they’re even allies, sort of. It’s sure to raise some eyebrows when The Bold and the Beautiful airs this Thursday. [Featured image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus World/AP Images]