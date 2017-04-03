The complete list of all 172 false things Donald Trump has said as president

U.S. President Donald Trump makes frequent false claims about matters big and small. The Star is planning to track them all. Last updated: Apr. 3, 2017172. Apr. 3, 2017 — TwitterThe claim: “Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate?”In fact: There is no such thing as “answers to the debate.” Clinton’s campaign was tipped off to two questions during the Democratic primary, one for a debate and one for a town hall.Article Continued Below171. Apr. 2, 2017 — Interview with the Financial TimesThe repeated claim: “We have an $800 billion trade deficit.”In fact: The trade deficit was $502 billion in 2016. It was $750 billion if you count only trade in goods and exclude trade in services, but Trump, as usual, did not specify that he was talking about goods alone.