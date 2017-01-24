The day that Toronto floated above Lake Ontario in Buffalo

Buffalo residents were treated to an unusual sight on Aug. 16, 1894: a detailed image of Toronto hovering over Lake Ontario.Or rather, “a city in the air,” according to a November 1894 Arizona Republic newspaper article.For about an hour during the mid-morning, Toronto, its harbor, and the Island to the south of the city were visible to those on the ground in Buffalo. Normally Toronto is only visible to those high up over Buffalo.“A close examination of the map showed that the mirage did not cause the slightest distortion, the gradual rise of the city from the water being rendered perfectly,” said an August 1894 edition of Scientific American magazine.Despite being approximately 93 km away, witnesses on that fateful day could see a few ships, and for the first 10 minutes, even count downtown church spires.Article Continued BelowThe Norseman, a large side-wheel steamer, could be seen travelling in a line from Charlotte, a suburb of Rochester, N.Y., to Toronto Bay, according to an August 1894 Philadelphia Inquirer article. Two dark objects were identified as large steamers of the New York Central line between Lewiston and Toronto. And a sailboat, which was “apparently a yacht,” was visible for a short time before disappearing. “The whole great scene began slowly to dissolve, a bank of black clouds sweeping along and obliterating the picture, to the disappointment of thousands who had swarmed to the tops of the highest buildings,” the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.An estimated 20 thousand spectators saw the mirage, which was dubbed a superior mirage, meaning the image was projected above the object rather than below it.