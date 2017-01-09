The doctor on a mission to heal medicare

Her sense of social justice was nurtured during a privileged childhood, by parents who stressed the importance of giving back.But Dr. Danielle Martin’s focus on protecting and improving this country’s universal health-care system can be traced to an earlier generation — to her grandfather, who died a broken man for want of it, before she was even born.Martin’s stature as an eloquent advocate for Canadian medicare — which did not exist when her grandfather, Jacques Elie Shilton, had a heart attack in 1952 — has attracted invitations to join political parties of all stripes across Canada. This wooing became particularly ardent following her appearance before a U.S. congressional committee in March 2014 — a bravura turn viewed 1.5 million times on YouTube.Despite the political overtures and her agile oratory — honed as an undergrad debater at Montreal’s McGill University — elected office isn’t on Martin’s charts for the foreseeable future, the 41-year-old says.Article Continued Below“I don’t have political ambitions.” Instead, she says, she’ll continue to concentrate on protecting and improving the country’s most valued asset — the health system she went to Washington to defend.“Ninety-two or 94 per cent of Canadians will say medicare is a source of personal pride … an expression of what it means to be a Canadian,” says Martin, a founder and past chair of Canadian Doctors for Medicare.

