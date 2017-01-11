The Emanuel 9: The stories of Dylann Roofs victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. – They were mothers, fathers, friends and co-workers. They shared varied interests and circumstances, but each of them was a person of faith. The nine slain by Dylann Roof during a Wednesday night Bible study at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, have become affectionately known as the Emanuel 9. Here are their stories.CLEMENTA PINCKNEYClementa Pinckney, a Ridgeland Democrat and pastor at Mother Emanuel AME Church, loved date nights with his wife Jennifer and above all, his daughters, Eliana and Malana. (Grace Beahm/ AP) He first started preaching at age 13 and spent his youth recruiting others for the AME church. Pinckney, 41, found his flock at Emanuel, giving sermons on Sundays participating in Bible study on Wednesday nights.Pinckney loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, date nights with his wife and above all, his daughters, Eliana and Malana.Article Continued BelowHe was always busy, spending three days a week for half the year serving in South Carolina’s state Senate. Even though colleagues described him as the “soul of the Senate” after his death, he kept a low profile, said his wife, Jennifer.“He was the person I think that every mom would be happy that their daughter met and married,” she said. “I know that he loved me. And he knew how much that I loved him.”MYRA THOMPSONPallbearers carry the casket of Myra Thompson from the sanctuary at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church after her funeral services in Charleston. Somehow, Thompson knew something would happen to her a month before the shooting. (Grace Beahm/ AP) Thompson, 59, seemed to know something would happen to her. A month before the shootings, daughter Denise Quarles says her mother talked about being confident she’d raised her children with strong morals that would serve them after her death. She also made it clear what she wanted for her funeral: Use red nail polish and don’t let the funeral home dye her hair grey or cake-on the makeup.

