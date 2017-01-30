The fear of hatred inspires us to stand and shout: Keenan

Monday morning, a few hundred protesters gathered in the road on University Ave. outside the U.S. consulate sat, kneeled and stood in silence to honour the victims of Sunday night’s attack on a mosque in Quebec City.Six had been killed as they prayed, dozens of others injured after a gunman opened fire in an act that would be, by mid-afternoon, denounced as terrorism by the leaders of all federal parties in Parliament.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would call it an attack on “our most intrinsic and cherished values as Canadians, values of openness, diversity and freedom of religion.” Acting Conservative leader Rona Ambrose would say, “This terrorist attack strikes at the very heart of one of the freedoms we cherish as Canadians, the right to practice one’s faith, to worship without fear.” NDP leader Thomas Mulcair would say, “We promise that we will stand united and fight against hate, bigotry and Islamophobia and against those who peddle the politics of fear and division.” Green leader Elizabeth May would add, “Today we are all Muslims, we stand with you and we will never let there be daylight between a Christian, a Jew, a Sikh, an atheist and a Muslim in this country. We are Canadians and we stand together in love.”On University Ave., for the moment, marking the attack, those assembled said nothing, the members of what had been a noisy crowd letting the silence speak as the seconds ticked on. Cars in traffic held up by the event did not honk. People bowed their heads.It had not been planned as a memorial in response to a terrorist attack on Canadians. The violence and deaths on our soil added a grim sadness to the proceedings, a horrific immediacy to the message. But the reality of the attack had not changed what that message was, because those gathered had planned from the beginning to demonstrate their opposition to those things the political leaders spoke of: attacks on openness; diversity; freedom of religion; the politics of fear and division; Islamophobia; and fear and hate.Article Continued BelowIt came after a weekend in which the force of those things seemed relentless, in the confusion and chaos that followed President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and immigrants and even permanent green card-holding residents from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the country. The order appeared to target Muslims for no purpose other than that doing so would please bigoted supporters of the president and instill fear in his opponents: through the weekend we saw reports of small children held in handcuffs at airports, senior citizen longtime residents detained and threatened, Iraqi men granted refugee status because of their life-risking service to the U.S. military threatened with deportation back to Iraq.Watching all this, alongside the rest of the world-rocking mixture of malevolence and incompetence of the early Trump presidency (as Brookings Institution fellow Benjamin Wittes labeled it), it’s hard to escape the fear that the world’s biggest superpower is turning its back on the world, and risks provoking war, and chaos, and worse.And even as that is taking place in the U.S., we can hear echoes of the same closed, reactionary, bigoted wave of sentiment in Canada — in the campaign of Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch and the waves of anti-Muslim xenophobia expressed by many of her supporters, in the fear-mongering of fringe media outlets, in the responses that land in the inboxes and Twitter feeds of anyone who says anything about diversity.