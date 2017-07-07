The first Trump-Putin handshake just happened (with the world holding its breath)

HAMBURG, GERMANY—A lean in, smiles, a pat on the arm.This was the first face-to-face encounter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, captured behind the scenes of the Group of 20 summit by the shaky hands of an official German videographer.As world leaders socialized and made small talk ahead of the first meetings of what is already a contentious summit, it was Trump who approached Putin, who stood with his back against a wooden room divider.Trump strode up, arm extended wide, as Putin held his arm closer, upper arm remaining close to his chest. To Putin’s left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stood chuckling, perhaps amused to be privy to the initial encounter.Read more: Trump, Putin hold first official meeting at G20 summit in HamburgArticle Continued BelowTrump and Putin locked hands, pumping slightly, as the U.S. leader brought his other arm up to pat Putin a few times on the forearm. Putin raised his left hand to make a point. It wasn’t clear what the two leaders were talking about. Putin’s English is not fluent, and there were no translators in the room. Trump does not speak Russian or German, Putin’s two languages.The moment, captured behind the scenes by an official German videographer. (Steffen Kugler / Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung via AP) Later, the two men stood about three feet from each other at a cocktail table, smiling broadly. Trump gave Putin some friendly back pats.It was unclear whether Trump realized that the images of the backstage meeting would be made public. The video was released by the German government shortly after the encounter.