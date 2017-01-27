The flea market of broken Soviet dreams

TBILISI, GEORGIA—You won’t find it in the guidebooks, and it’s well beyond the tourist trail. But the first time I came to this sprawling open-air hardware market in the Georgian capital, I thought to myself: “I’ve got to draw this place.”I had come as a customer, to buy some things for a home DIY job. But I found myself in a “Home Depot” for the Soviet past, and the artist in me was fascinated.Hidden behind an outer row of newer shops is a vast labyrinth of tightly packed stalls trading in Soviet-era engines, electrical equipment and heavy tools. Known as the Eliava (after a nearby street), it sprang up in the hard years after Georgia won its independence from the U.S.S.R. in 1991. There are hundreds of stallholders, with an inventory that ranges from Russian nuts and bolts, to gearboxes and septuagenarian power motors that once drove Soviet Metro escalators. And I decided to turn this mass of history into a drawing.I focused on one part of the market and set about creating a 360-degree panorama of everyone and everything in my field of view. And after nearly four months of work, always standing in the same place, it became a four-metre-long ink drawing.I started with Vazha Jamagidze and the metal smorgasbord of Russian-made hand tools and reconditioned bathroom taps that he sells from two small benches. He has worked here for more than 20 years, but his solid arms and shoulders speak of another life before that, when he was a Soviet Army wrestling champion. And as I got to know him and the other stallholders, the journalist in me saw a wider story here.Article Continued BelowThis is a free market selling the communist past — where some still wish it were the present. So it offers a unique window on Georgia’s transition and its often-tortured search for a new post-Soviet identity, pulled between West and East.Click to see a rich, interactive version of the drawing, with video of the market sellersEveryone in the drawing grew up in Soviet-run Georgia; and some have struggled to adjust to the fast-changing country that has replaced it. Whereas most Georgians now lean west and resent Moscow’s past and present intrusions, among the denizens of the Eliava there is a more sympathetic attitude toward Russia and Soviet rule. It’s also more complex than that.