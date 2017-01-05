The Hamilton judge who wore a Make America Great Again hat in court is no longer being assigned cases

A Hamilton judge who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat to court the day after the U.S. election and declared his support for president-elect Donald Trump is no longer hearing cases. Justice Bernd Zabel, appointed to the bench in 1990, stopped being assigned new cases on Dec. 21, 2016, a spokeswoman for the Ontario Court of Justice told the Star in a brief statement Thursday. “I am not able to provide other details. The Chief Justice is not able to comment further on this matter,” said spokeswoman Kate Andrew. As first reported by The Globe and Mail, Zabel showed up for court the morning after the Nov. 8 election wearing a red “Make America Great Again” ball cap. The Globe reported he then placed the hat on the bench in front of him. Critics said this showed a lack of impartiality, crucial to the role of a judge. Hats like these continue to be one of the most recognizable symbols of support for U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. (Jae C. Hong) Article Continued BelowAlmost a week later, Zabel apologized for wearing the hat, acknowledging in court that it was a “lapse in judgment” and “a breach of the principles of judicial office.” He said it was his attempt at humour. “This gesture was not intended in any way as a political statement or endorsement of any political views, and, in particular, the views and comments of Donald Trump. I very much regret that it has been taken as such,” he said. But the sincerity of his apology came into question when the Star obtained a transcript showing that Zabel explicitly said he supported Trump in court on Nov. 9. “Brief appearance with the hat. Pissed off the rest of the judges because they all voted for Hillary, so. I was the only Trump supporter up there but that’s OK,” Zabel said just before court closed, according to the certified transcript.

