The Indigenization of Toronto city hall

Joleine Kasper has experienced different sides of being an Indigenous person working at Toronto city hall.When a co-worker asked about her Medicine Wheel pin, she explained the meaning, for her, in terms of emotional, mental, physical and spiritual well-being.“It’s just a holistic approach that can be applied to health but also anything, so it was a chance to teach colleagues who wouldn’t otherwise know,” says Kasper, 28, a Barrie-raised member of Berens River First Nation.Another day, a visitor explained her dog was “rescued from ‘one of those awful Indian reserves’ — like, ‘this poor dog’ — acknowledging that she saved that dog but could not even acknowledge Indigenous people are humans.”At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday — National Aboriginal Day — Kasper will be in Nathan Phillips Square with three fellow interns hired under the city’s Aboriginal Employment Strategy, along with a host of other Indigenous people, city council members including Mayor John Tory, and many others.Article Continued BelowThe annual Sunrise Ceremony is special this year. Rather than one flag they will raise five — honouring The Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation; Six Nations of the Grand River Territory First Nation; the Huron-Wendat-Wendake First Nation; The Métis Nation of Ontario; and the Inuit.And while the past single flag stayed aloft temporarily, these five will fly permanently over the landmark square to commemorate Toronto’s location on Indigenous lands.Toronto’s famed diversity is usually framed in terms of immigrant communities, not original inhabitants.