The LA Olympic bid has more than a million Facebook likes. Oddly, many are from Pakistan

PARIS—More than a million Facebook users like the idea of hosting the 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Many of them, oddly enough, from Pakistan.A report prepared for The Associated Press says most of LA’s likes have come in the past six weeks from far away from Southern California.“The fan growth evolution for the LA2024 Facebook page does seem suspicious,” said analyst Michaela Branova, whose Prague, Czech Republic-based firm, Socialbakers, drew up the report. “Countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan suddenly spike from almost zero to tens of thousands of fans within a few days in February.”After the AP’s story ran, LA campaign spokesman Jeff Millman emailed to say that it had kicked off a series of Facebook advertisements starting Feb. 3 and aimed at countries across the world (except France and the U.S.). The scale and the mechanics of the advertising campaign weren’t made clear; Millman declined to divulge how much LA 2024 had spent on Facebook advertising, calling the figure proprietary.Socialbakers’ figures, which were commissioned by the AP, give some insight into the dynamics of both the Paris and Los Angeles’ social media campaigns.Article Continued BelowBy the end of 2016, Los Angeles had 209,000 or so likes, nearly all of which came from the United States, according to Socialbakers. Paris had 62,000 or so fans, 80 per cent of which came from France.By last week both sides’ figures had grown. Paris’ Facebook page tripled its following, but four out of five endorsements came from France, with many of the others originating in Algeria and Tunisia, former French colonies.Los Angeles saw an explosion in support from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Indonesia, Egypt, India, Afghanistan and other low-income countries, according to Socialbakers’ research. In Bangladesh alone, the number of supporters of the U.S. Olympic bid rose from a few dozen to 113,335 in a month-and-a-half. In Pakistan, the number of supporters leapt from 55 to 99,336 over the same period.