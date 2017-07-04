The next time youre bumped from your flight, it could be over climate change

Over three days in late June, American Airlines cancelled 57 regional flights out of Phoenix due to extreme heat of 49 C. More heat waves in the future could mean flights get cancelled, delayed or have to lose some weight. That weight could be you.In the aviation business, really hot days are called “weight restriction days,” because when it’s hot, fully loaded planes can’t get off the ground. There are only three ways for a plane to lose weight: fuel, cargo, or passengers.In a 2015 study, researchers at Columbia University predicted that by 2050 there could be four times as many weight restriction days at the most at-risk airports in the United States. On the hottest days and longest flights, that could potentially mean dozens of passengers and their luggage are left waiting in the terminal.To take off, a plane has to reach a certain minimum speed. On hot days and at high elevations, that minimum speed increases. “High elevation and high temperature mean less molecules of air for the plane to push off of,” explained Radley Horton, a climate scientist at Columbia who was involved in the study.Longer runways can help, allowing pilots to attain a faster speed.Article Continued BelowBut when it’s too hot for a plane to take off, airlines must choose between cancelling the flight, waiting until it’s cooler, or cutting back on weight. That’s why long flights out of the Middle East and parts of Central and South America are routinely scheduled for late in the evening or overnight.The Columbia researchers found the number of weight restriction days has already increased since 1980. Some airports in the U.S. have adopted measures to deal with extreme heat. In Washington, D.C., those protocols are routine. Most summer days already have weight restrictions — because of temperatures, and also because the airport has a relatively short runway.Those challenges rarely result in cancellations, explained Billy Nolen of Airlines for America, the airline trade association.