The people mostly likely to care about who uses womens restrooms arent women

North Carolina lawmakers gathered Wednesday to discuss dropping the state’s “bathroom bill,” a measure that sparked national debate about the intimate rights of the nation’s transgender men and women.The law, which nine months ago made public restrooms a political battleground, mandates that people must use government building and school bathroom facilities that match their “biological sex.”LGBTQ advocates called the action discriminatory and promptly sued the state, while the Obama administration made clear that federally funded schools must allow students to use whatever bathroom aligns with their identity. Supporters of the North Carolina law, however, say it was designed, in part, to protect girls and women from “predators.”But surveys show that those most concerned about transgender people using women’s restrooms aren’t women.About half of U.S. adults (51 per cent) say people should be able to pee where their identity takes them, according to the Pew Research Center. Men appear to skew that number: Fifty-five per cent are opposed to that idea, compared with 45 per cent of women.Article Continued BelowA Reuters survey, meanwhile, found that 44 per cent of women were OK with letting a transgender person use the women’s restroom, while 39 per cent said they’d rather people use facilities that match their birth gender.A March 24, 2016, file photo shows Duke University students at a protest against North Carolina's "bathroom bill." The law, which limits LGBT rights, sparked fierce backlash from activists. (Jill Knight) “Most men think they should use the bathroom assigned to the gender they were born as,” a CBS News poll suggested in May, “while women tend to favour letting transgender people use the bathroom of the gender they identify as.”Although there is no proof that letting trans people use the lavatory of their choice increases crime, bathroom traditionalists, so to speak, often repeat some version of this fear.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx