The premiers prerogative ensures Toronto rarely gets what it wants: Keenan

In October of last year, Toronto Life magazine solicited advice from former mayors for the current one — and John Tory was in the room while it was given. In the published transcript of that exchange, the man who will always be remembered as Toronto’s “tiny, perfect mayor,” David Crombie, talked about cash.“It’s got to be done with the mayor leading the charge — if you don’t mind me saying so, John. You’ve got to nail their asses to the wall and create the constituency they need to obey,” Crombie said.“Whose behind am I trying to nail to the wall?” Mayor Tory asked. “Just so I’m clear on that. I want to make sure.”“The lovely lady at Queen’s Park,” Crombie said. “I’m talking about the province, of course! Listen, when we built the St. Lawrence neighbourhood, we didn’t do it as the city. We didn’t have a dime to do it, but we were able to enlist the power of the provincial and the federal governments by appealing to their constituency and their politicians. Your ability to create a constituency is far greater than your ability to create money.”Not long after that, Tory tested his ability to create money for city priorities — despite Crombie’s advice, he announced a plan to toll the Gardiner and the Don Valley Parkway and to tax hotel rooms. And not long after that, in January, we saw the lovely lady at Queen’s Park nailing Toronto’s ass to the wall: after initially saying she’d grant Tory’s wish, she drove a spike through the toll plan. It seems her constituency in the 905 wasn’t too keen on Toronto’s plan to charge them for access to the city core, and her constituency beyond that wasn’t keen on any precedent for municipal tolling.Article Continued BelowAnd so Tory is trying it the other way. Publicly putting pressure on the province to deliver funding for transit, roads and social housing, and demanding the hotel tax be passed. The mayor has made the effort to pressure Wynne a full-court press, mentioning the province’s moral obligation to pay up at every opportunity. Just this week, he held a press conference at Yonge-Bloor subway station to demand cash for the relief line, and issued a letter to the finance minister outlining the city’s demands.Tory even got a little tough, threatening, “The Yonge line won’t move an inch closer to Richmond Hill until we have shovels in the ground digging out that much needed subway relief line.” The finance minister acknowledged those “pointed words,” but mostly brushed aside the mayor’s comments, as other provincial cabinet ministers have.That response — blowing off the mayor as if he’s a demanding child in the midst of a tantrum — is the traditional Queen’s Park response to Toronto’s demands. Which is the problem with trying to take Crombie’s advice. You can try to “build a constituency” and use it to make demands of Queen’s Park all you want, but the city has very little leverage to make such demands.