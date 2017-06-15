The Princeton high school yearbook photo that got a student suspended: Paradkar

If you look at this photo, chances are you see a group of youngsters gathered in a house, posing.Officials at a Princeton, N.J., high school saw a lot more. They saw the painting of lynchings in the background — you see that, too, to the left of the photo. They also saw an N-word. The word in question is half-visible on the canvas in the centre, and I read it as “hugger”. The painting, which you can’t see fully in the photo, actually says N—– Rich, and also has chopped up dollar bills. Princeton High School handed out a one-day suspension to 18-year-old Jamaica Ponder this week, “for the submission of a collage with offensive wording and symbols.” Yearbook controversies are not new. Remember the Anaheim, Calif., girl Bayan Zehlif who found herself — maybe mistakenly — called Isis Phillips, or Kentucky High School’s gay basketball player Dalton Maldonado who was — maybe mistakenly — excluded altogether, or the Texas schoolgirl Shadoyia Jones who was — definitely mistakenly — identified as “Black Girl” in their respective yearbooks? Article Continued BelowCompare Ponder’s plight to the other story that’s getting way more traction this week, about the other yearbook at the other New Jersey high school, where a teacher was suspended after references to Trump were foolishly erased from photos and captions. One of the students whose T-shirt was scrubbed appeared on Fox & Friends where he expounded on the values of freedom of speech to the sympathetic panel.His argument is legitimate, and if students want to immortalize themselves on the wrong side of history, that is their prerogative. The bigger question is, why is it that those who mostly enjoy unfettered freedom also get more platforms on which to complain about it?