The serial neglect of a serial killer in nursing homes: Cohn

The murders of eight seniors by convicted nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer may turn out to be more than serial killings by one person.Was there also serial neglect by people in authority?Did Ontario’s College of Nurses fail in its duty to the most vulnerable nursing home residents, to their families and to everyone in the province who still counts on the authorities to safeguard the lives of loved ones?We don’t know the answers to those questions of life and death.One reason is that the regulator, whose authority is delegated by the province, appears to be stonewalling.Article Continued BelowCharged with protecting the public through its scrutiny of nurses, the college appeared more preoccupied with protecting the privacy of nurses, and, now, protecting itself from public scrutiny.And accountability.If the college cannot account for its own actions while a murderer ran amok — and left vital clues — then Ontarians must demand answers from Health Minister Eric Hoskins.