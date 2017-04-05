The shine is off Bombardiers special status: Hbert

MONTREAL—It has long been taken for granted that no prime minister, no Quebec premier would ever let Bombardier go under on his or her watch. The aerospace giant’s leading contribution to Canada’s R&D sector, the thousands of jobs it provides kept it on the short list of Canadian corporations that no government would allow to fail.Over and above any economic consideration, the fact that Bombardier was the corporate apple in the eye of most Quebecers guaranteed it was treated as a political sacred cow in both capitals.In the wake of the uproar over its executives’ compensation, that is a status Bombardier may want to avoid putting to the test. It has become untouchable in the wrong sense of the word.It is hard to overstate the magnitude of the popular backlash the company’s management has unleashed by handing itself pay hikes and bonuses of a magnitude normally consistent with a corporate success story.At this juncture, Bombardier would qualify for that title only if it were considered a feat to wrestle a multi-billion-dollar bailout from two orders of governments while eliminating thousands of jobs at home and abroad.Article Continued BelowA poll published this weekend reported that 93 per cent of Quebecers were angry over the compensation news. That is as close to unanimity as one can get. It is also the kind of number that no politician can take lightly.At this point, Bombardier has no friends in the provincial and federal capitals or at least none who is not embarrassed to be associated with the company. In response to public pressure, it has announced that it was postponing part of the pay hikes for a year. That has provided its cover-seeking political allies with little more than a fig leaf.In Quebec the compensation story cut the legs from under Philippe Couillard’s Liberal government just as it was getting a rare post-budget boost. The premier has spent the past week fending off opposition charges that his government bailed out the company with little or no regard for safeguarding taxpayers’ money from abuse.