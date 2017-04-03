The simple way to save Torontos heritage: Keenan

Some things that city hall deals with are complicated. How to solve the problem of housing affordability in Toronto, for instance, is tricky in part because it’s devilishly hard to be certain what it is that’s driving prices up and to determine what measures will bring them down without crashing the housing market and causing a recession.The solutions to other problems are simpler. So simple it’s hard to understand why they haven’t been adopted already. For instance, we’ve had a problem recently where property owners act quickly, sometimes in the dead of night, to legally demolish beloved landmark buildings while the city tries to determine whether those buildings are worthy of heritage protection. It happened recently in the case of a 110-year-old bank building near Yonge and Eglinton. It happened to the former Stollerys building at Yonge and Bloor. It’s happened in a lot of cases before that, and unless we do something it is likely to happen again soon.And every time it happens, it is as if everyone in the city is blindsided: how could this have happened, everyone asks. There must have been some mistake in the paperwork, or miscommunication between city departments, politicians say. It’s a shame we can’t do anything about it, they frown.But the truth is we know why and how it happens. And a possible solution to the problem is very simple. Just automatically protect any building that might have heritage value and require the city to sign off on it before a demolition permit can be issued.A group of prominent architects and heritage advocates will make that basic argument in a letter to the city’s Planning and Growth Management Committee to be submitted at a meeting Wednesday.Article Continued Below“To save Toronto’s built history we recommend the city prioritize a shockingly simple approach: do a survey for the entire city, indentify all the potential heritage buildings and list them,” the letter from Michael McClelland, Ken Greenberg, Margie Zeidler, Cathy Nasmith and Geoff Kettel reads. “Bizarrely this has never been done; the result is that we lose buildings to wrecking balls even though everyone agrees they are culturally valuable.”The suggestion here is not to make it difficult or impossible to ever tear down or replace any building in the city by giving them all a heritage “designation.” Instead, it’s just to “list” them as having potential heritage value so that before any permits are issued, the city has the right to take a look and weigh in.This distinction already exists in heritage laws: a “designated” building is protected in all kinds of complicated ways, while a “listed” building is basically a candidate for possible designation.