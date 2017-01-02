The sky is not falling, Toronto police chief says of homicide spike

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby, killed in a suspected case of “wrong place, wrong time.”Three members of the same family slain in their Scarborough home, allegedly at the hands of a son and brother with a bizarre criminal past. A glut of targeted shootings with possible gang connections, including the midday shooting of Marcus Gibson in his home in South Riverdale. Sixty-nine people were victims of homicide in Toronto in 2016, a sizable jump in total murders in the city compared with the past few years: 56 homicides in 2015, and 57 in both 2013 and 2014.The uptick in homicides, part of what Toronto police say is a broader trend across North America, still comes short of the numbers seen a decade ago. The tally reached 86 in 2007 and 80 in 2005. Article Continued BelowFatal shootings have been declining gradually since a spike in 2005, when 52 of 80 homicides were shootings. But Toronto police statistics show a marked increase in shootings last year over 2015. In 2016, there were 40 fatal shootings, up from 26 in 2015 and 27 in 2014. Shootings causing injuries have also seen a jump, from 132 in 2015 to 151 in 2016. Candice Rochelle Bobb was killed by a stream of bullets, while sitting in the back seat of a car. (HO/ THE CANADIAN PRESS) However, fatal stabbings decreased in 2016, with just nine compared with 18 in 2015.

