The Toronto Stars most-read stories of 2016

Donald Trump’s shock election, Rob Ford’s death, a certain shirtless politician: What were the stories from Toronto Star journalists that captured your attention over the past year?Here are the most popular pieces published on thestar.com in 2016, sorted by page views, excluding multiple articles on the same topic:10. Trudeau is equally traumatized by Trump: HébertBy the standards of past Liberal history, or even by the measure of the reaction of some of Canada’s allies, the prime minister’s reaction could almost be described as a non-reaction. (KENA BETANCUR/ AFP/GETTY IMAGES) What was the Canadian prime minister’s reaction to Donald Trump’s shock election win? Practically “a non-reaction,” wrote national affairs columnist Chantal Hébert.Article Continued Below“Behind the stiff upper lip that Justin Trudeau has been keeping in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential victory, he and his government are no less traumatized by the result of the American election than the majority of Canadians.”And Trudeau need not worry about his own popularity, continued Hébert. “Even at the best of times Canadians tend to prize what distinguishes them from their American neighbours, and these are definitely not the best of times.”9. ‘Teen’ basketball player says he didn’t know he was 29 Jonathan Nicola, 29, was detained by Canada Border Services Agency officials after allegedly posing as a 17-year-old high school student in Windsor. (North Pole Hoops) In April, the Canada Border Services Agency detained Jonathan Nicola, a six-foot-nine, Grade 11 Windsor student, for “misrepresenting” himself as a 17-year-old so he could study in Canada.

