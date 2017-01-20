The tragic story behind William Ward of Ward Island

On a mild spring day in May, 1862, William Ward took his five sisters sailing off the Toronto Islands. Only he returned alive. “I had run the sheet through the rail of the gunwale,” Ward, whose family gave Ward Island its name, later recalled in a story from Star Weekly in 1912. “A puff of wind struck us and the rope jammed. The boat upset and threw us all into the bay.” Ward managed to right the boat and pull his sisters back on when another squall tipped them out again. Unable to swim, and held down by their dresses, the sisters drowned. Only Ward was rescued.Article Continued BelowThe traumatic experience and the guilt that followed pushed Ward to a life dedicated to saving others. He was the captain of the Dominion Lifesaving crew and was awarded the Royal Humane Society’s silver medal for a particularly heroic rescue with Robert Berry, an oarsmen and boxer.In total, Ward is credited for saving more than 160 lives from the Toronto Bay.The tale of Ward’s fateful sailing excursion was recently shared on a Reddit page of “random Toronto facts most people wouldn’t know about.”