The unbearable lightness of being Patrick Brown: Cohn

Saving the planet isn’t as simple as it seems.Not when global warming is blowing a chill wind over Queen’s Park.Nor when you’re caught between two bloviating windbags coming at you from left and right.Spare a thought for Patrick Brown, leader of Ontario’s opposition PCs and unofficial premier-in-waiting, as he tries to cobble together a coherent environmental policy.Read more:Article Continued BelowOntario Tories embracing the green side as progressive conservationistsPatrick Brown fails test as Ontario premier-to-be: CohnBrown is trying to do the right thing, without looking too left wing.