The Year Of The Fire Rooster: What It Could Mean For Donald Trump's Presidency

The Chinese New Year is in full swing and the Year of the Fire Rooster will be difficult for President Donald Trump, according to one astrologer, reports NBC News. It has already been displayed in the news with millions protesting many of his stances, including his executive order on banning immigrations and refugees and his attempts to reverse the U.S. federal order on abortion. “Trump was born in the year of the dog,” said Chen Shuaifu, a feng shui master and chairman of the Chinese Feng Shui Association, which has 50,000 members. “The Year of the Rooster will be difficult for him. He might be forced to resign if the worst-case scenarios happen.” People buy rooster-shaped balloons to celebrate the Year of the Fire Rooster. [Image by Linh Pham/Getty Images] Chen told the news outlet that Trump should rely on his team instead of sign off bills and orders since he has no experience in politics. He should also pay attention to “other professional opinions” when it comes to his strict policies. The Year of the First Rooster is the tenth year of the 12-year zodiac cycle. The characteristics that are associated with it are ambition, pride, and the desire to be admired, all of which Trump can relate to. If people want to attract abundance in their own lives, Chen says that they should follow Trump when it comes to his personal style. For example, the President recently had golden curtains hung up in the Oval Office. People have already been fighting back against Trump’s policies. [Image by Zach Gibson/Getty Images] “Trump has his own fortune-teller team,” Chen said. “The easiest way for Western people to be lucky or make a lot of money would be to follow Trump’s clothing style and the layout and decoration of his office.” The CLSA Feng Shui index told Inquirer.net that this lunar year should be a wealthier year for those born under the Snake and Horse signs, while love will prevail for the Rat and the Ox. Dog, Monkey, and Pig zodiacs will enjoy the profits of the Year of the Fire Rooster but will have to work their tails off (excuse the pun) while the Rabbit signs will have to display extra caution while driving in the next 12 months. Out of the 12 zodiac signs, Goats will have the most difficult year, the CLSA said. Just because it’s the Year of the Rooster doesn’t necessarily meant it will be a good one for the Rooster. “The Grand Rooster tells us that The Donald [Trump], born in a Dog year, is expected to push the bowl even further forward in 2017, while Barack Obama (Ox) needs to work even harder to secure a comfortable retirement. Roosters, be warned, just because it is your year, it doesn’t guarantee you get to strut around carefree. The charts advise all chooks to stop squawking and get down to work this year, only those who have already feathered their nests may lie back and enjoy the grain.” Keep in mind, President Duterte, who was born in 1945, is a Rooster. While Trump is expected to struggle in the year of abundance, some have argued that he will have a successful year no matter what. According to a report in the Times of India, the Year of the Rooster will be a cakewalk for Trump, according to Hong Kong geomancers who predict that the year 2017 will be a great year for “arguments and aggression” – attributed related to the animal. However, Trump is expected to “ruffle more feathers” in his first year as president. He has already riled up U.S. with mass protests and angered China, with fears of a trade war between the two top global economies. You could say that the world is fired up about Trump right now. Though Trump was born in the Year of the Dog, his aggressive nature and his faithful followers could make it an easy year for him, which is compatible with the fire sign for 2017. Donald Trump’s aggressive nature won’t win people over this year. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images] “The year will have all these elements, these people, these things, and environment which will help him personally as a president,” Thierry Chow told AFP. Celebrity astrologists The Astrotwins warned on their blog Astrostyle that global leaders should be careful not to get into petty “cockfights” with one another, and shift their focus on strategies and details. Homeland security will also be a big issue for many countries, not just the U.S., as immigration becomes a major topic in coming weeks. World leaders have already voiced their opinions over Trump’s executive order on banning immigrants and foreign refugees to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries within the next 90 days. [Featured image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]