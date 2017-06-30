Then-and-now photos of Toronto: which landmarks have stood the 150-year test?

When Canada was founded in 1867, 80 per cent of the country’s 3.3 million people lived in rural settings. Today that percentage is flipped around, with just more than 80 per cent of Canada’s nearly 36 million people living in its handful of large and medium-sized cities. The country has changed in other ways of course, such as demographics and economics, but this migration from rural to urban is a radical shift in our country’s nature. Instead of spreading out over all that land, we chose to stick closer together, perhaps for warmth. For a country perpetually worried about its identity, we are overwhelmingly city people, living either urban or suburban lives that are more alike in terms of lifestyle than not. It’s a pan-Canadian connection that should be exploited by anybody who’s working to unify this sometimes-fractured country.All that other land, whether rural, wilderness or something in between the two, is great and good and has given the country part of its identity, but it also has consequences today: Canadian cities remain in the shadow of all that landscape.Article Continued BelowOur cities are impressive creations that took much effort and resources to build. They’ve also become engines of our economy but they’re beholden to their respective provincial governments and Canada has never had a national cities plan or policy at the federal level, something that might help connect that 80 per cent of the country together in common causes like transit, housing and climate change.Changing the idea of what Canada is has been long and slow. The 1967 centennial celebrations saw Montreal take the Canadian and world stage rather dramatically. Montreal, with its new Metro system, Expo 67, skyscrapers and freeways, was the poster child for modern urban Canada. If you watch the revelatory 1967-era films produced by the National Film Board or other outfits you won’t see much Toronto in them. Perhaps a glimpse of New City Hall, but this city didn’t capture the nation’s attention. Montreal got the deserved glory while Toronto remained Canada’s sleeper city, gestating away, soon to become the biggest, and an economic and cultural powerhouse that — you might say — is world-class.It’s interesting then to visit Toronto in the Camera: A Series of Photographic Views of the Principal Buildings in the City of Toronto, a book of photos by Octavius Thompson, published in 1868 just as Canada was founded. The book, available in the Toronto Public Library’s special collection, reveals an ambitious city that was gestating even then, and a familiar preoccupation with its own self-worth.