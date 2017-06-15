There will be a reckoning for Trudeaus Liberals when summer vacation is over: Harper

Here’s some good news for the federal Liberals.The Senate was embroiled in a constitutional debate over a Liberal budget bill this week.The good news is that the overwhelming majority of Canadians on a bright spring morning are highly unlikely to delve into any issue that uses Senate and Constitution in the same sentence.But the Liberals walked right into this mess, and it is Justin Trudeau’s saving grace that with summer approaching, Canadian politics is not top of mind for voters. It is much like the usual state of mind, except now it’s warmer.Yet, somehow, this government is now facing the prospect of having a budget bill split, or stalled, in the non-elected, non-accountable Senate. It has wandered into this muck by tabling the type of omnibus budget bill it railed against in opposition when it was done by Stephen Harper’s Conservatives and by appointing independent senators who have taken that label literally.Article Continued BelowSen. André Pratte may have been quite right in pushing to have the government’s infrastructure bank yanked out of the Liberal budget bill for separate scrutiny. And Trudeau’s point man in the Senate, Peter Harder, may have been quite right in arguing that splitting the bill would mean a spending bill would originate in the Senate — powers the upper chamber does not have.But because neither was elected, the debate shouldn’t have happened because neither has the legitimacy to thwart an elected government.Because the Commons will shortly pack up for its summer break, Trudeau will likely escape proper scrutiny on this.