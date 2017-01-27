Theres Operation Git-Meow for its feral cats, but whats next for Guantanamos humans?

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA—A new program is being developed to deal with Guantanamo’s feral cat population. Naturally, it will be called Operation Git-Meow. It will be a more humane venture than others in the past. “These cats may look cute and cuddly, but they have proven to be trouble,” stated a 2013 story in the Joint Task Force Guantanamo publication, The Wire. The nuisance cats were fighting and threatening protected species such as Cuban boas and iguanas; once trapped, many were euthanized. Git-Meow’s volunteers are raising funds and working with the U.S. navy to hire veterinarians to come to spay or neuter the cats. Those wild felines that can be socialized will be fostered and then either adopted by those living on the base or sent to D.C. “Safe, Humane, Legal, Transparent,” is the motto of JTF Guantanamo and Git-Meow is certainly that.If only it were as easy to convince the world that the infamous prison also complies with its slogan. Article Continued BelowSafe? Perhaps. Detention centre spokesperson Navy Capt. John Filostrat said this week that the current prison population — 41 detainees — is “highly compliant,” which means the guard force is more secure and there are fewer instances of prisoners encountering the military’s Quick Reaction Force of elite commandos.Humane? Many would object. The majority of detainees that remain are known as “forever prisoners.” They will not be charged and are being held indefinitely.Legal? Millions of dollars and more than a decade spent litigating that questions would say there is still serious doubt.