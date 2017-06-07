Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn trade blows over security on last day of U.K. election campaign

LONDON—Britain’s political leaders criss-crossed the country on the last day of the general election campaign Wednesday, with security dominating the agenda in the wake of the London Bridge attack.The main contenders are battling over who will keep Britain safer from an ever-morphing terrorist threat.Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to crack down on extremism if she wins Thursday’s vote — even if that means watering down human rights legislation.Read more: After London attack, Theresa May’s record on terrorism scrutinizedArticle Continued BelowTheresa May calls for tighter worldwide Internet regulations to combat terrorismHer main opponent, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, said the real danger comes from Conservative cuts to police budgets.“We won’t defeat terrorists by ripping up our basic rights and our democracy,” Corbyn said.